Stocktake: Chasing hot funds is a risky business

A study found that since 1990 123 funds have gained at least 100% in a single year. Of those just 24 made money over the following three years

Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood has bet big on expensive growth stocks like Tesla, and those bets have paid off. Photograph: Getty Images

Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood has bet big on expensive growth stocks like Tesla, and those bets have paid off. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Investors have always chased performance so it’s not surprising that money is currently pouring into active ETFs run by Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood.

Wood has bet big on expensive growth stocks like Tesla and those bets have paid off. Her biggest fund has averaged astonishing annualised returns of 39 per cent since 2014. Investors have taken note; according to Bloomberg, assets under management have swollen from $3.6 billion a year ago to over $50 billion today.

Wood says Ark’s ETFs are “filled with companies in the same position Amazon was in back in the early 2000s”. Expensive growth stocks can “grow into their valuations”, she says, adding that passive funds are “cheap for a reason”.

We’ve heard this script before – think of investors piling into internet funds in the late 1990s, or the go-go funds of the late 1960s that crashed when the party ended.

Note too that a recent Morningstar study found that since 1990 123 funds have gained at least 100 per cent in a single year. Of those just 24 made money over the following three years. The average fund lost 17 per cent per year.

Is this time different? Maybe, but the lesson of history is that chasing hot stocks and hot funds is a risky business.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.