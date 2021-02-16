Stocktake: Blink and you miss market movements

In bull markets, corrections are swift and shallow

Photograph: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Photograph: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

 

“One of the hallmarks of a bull market is that corrections are swift and shallow,” notes Bespoke Investment, and “windows of opportunity” are “usually narrow”.

That’s certainly been the case recently. In late January, the S&P 500 traded over two standard deviations above its 50-day average. Extremely overbought, a sell-off ensued and the index quickly fell below its 50-day average for the first time since early November.

Rebounded

Within six days, however, stocks had rebounded to “extreme” overbought levels, notes Bespoke.

This is classic bull market behaviour. As Bespoke puts it: “blink and you may miss it”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.