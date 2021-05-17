Me & My Money: Zak Moradi, hurler

Zak Moradi is a hurler with the Leitrim senior team, who began the National Hurling League campaign at the weekend

Are you a saver or a spender?

I consider myself to have a balance of both. I save a certain amount every month to have as my back-up in case anything happens. But I also love spending on fashion, nights out and my car.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, but it depends on the product. If I was buying something expensive or something that can be bargained for, I would bargain or compare different suppliers’ prices beforehand.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I wouldn’t say I make any extravagant purchases, but the closest was a BMW. It cost €34,000, but it was worth the money as an investment – and I could resell it. I did it through my savings account which pushed me to work harder and save better. With new cars you get less wear and tear, so the cost was worth it.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My apartment because of the location and surrounding facilities as well as the rent rate. I also bought a vintage watch that’s now worth double the money.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I prefer to shop local, mainly to help local communities and small businesses. I find the wait time with online shopping quite long and often unpredictable. I have also faced problems with scams and fake shops online so I’d rather steer away from that.

Do you haggle over prices?

Yes, but it depends on the place and what I’m shopping for. When I was buying a car and my apartment, I bargained on both and managed to get an amazing deal with the apartment.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I eat at home a lot more and spend time at home so it’s great for saving. And I’m still working away. I’ve definitely bought a lot more sanitiser than ever before, but I’m saving a lot on petrol, take-outs and nights out. I also buy a lot less clothes.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I don’t but I might consider it in the future. It’s a rich man’s game. Sometimes you need more knowledge in specific areas to take a risk in life. I work hard at my job to make money and I wouldn’t just blow it like that.

Cash or card?

I tend to change between both depending on what I’m carrying and how much I’m spending. If it’s a small amount, I just use cash. If it’s anything more than €100 I would use my card. Using the card also provides the benefit of easier spending tracking.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was a smart, anti-theft backpack from Nordace. It was good value for money as it’s great quality and carries a warranty. It has a charging cable inside and multiple compartments that make it very handy for travel and keeping everything in one place.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I saved up for my apartment. I had to be very strict on spending for a good few years but it’s all worth it in the end. I saved big which meant I had a smaller mortgage to cover.

Have you ever lost money?

Yes, but nothing too big. Recently I went to an ATM to get money but lost it on the way back.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I’m not into gambling. The most I’ve done is go to the Galway races. I back a few horses in Galway every year, more for the enjoyment than anything else.

Is money important to you?

Yes, I think money is significant as it’s what makes this world move. To have a comfortable life you need money, otherwise you end up on the streets. That’s just a fact of life.

How much money do you have on you now?

€150.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea