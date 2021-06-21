Are you a saver or a spender?

I would be a saver most of the time. The weekly food shop is my biggest outlay, usually. We are doing up the house at the moment and planning a wedding, which is resulting in bigger spending than normal.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not too much, due to lack of patience. I am one of the most impatient shoppers ever and can’t stand browsing online or in shops.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

An engagement ring for my fiancee – a few months’ salary!

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Travelling is always something I have loved and really miss at the moment. I spent over five weeks in Australia in 2008 with four of my friends and visited my sister – it was a brilliant experience.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Local, where possible, but I have definitely had a lot more online purchases in lockdown, including gym gear, clothing and household goods. I food shop locally and support local restaurants, getting takeaways and meal boxes.

Do you haggle over prices?

On big items, like a new kitchen or other home improvements, there is always room to debate with the tradespeople involved. On holidays abroad, at the different markets, I would often negotiate a good price as haggling is a part of certain cultures and is expected, almost.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I have bought fewer clothes this year, as I’m not at meetings as much, and my performance work with people and teams are all done remotely. I am also spending on online education and webinars for myself, too, to keep up to date on areas of interest. I love the outdoors, so walking, hiking, cycling and swimming is a big thing and I spend on equipment and clothing. I am buying more food, too, as we’re cooking more at home.

Do you invest in shares?

I do not have a major interest in the markets, and it is not something I follow or do regularly.

Cash or card?

I am completely a card user, even before lockdown. It is very rare that I take cash out from an ATM. I find it is easier to track expenses this way, from a personal and business perspective.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Daniel Davey’s cookbook – it’s the best value for good food and an enjoyable hobby. I find cooking helps me switch off from work and connect by sharing a nice meal with family and friends.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

We are saving at the moment for a mortgage to buy our home, so that will be my biggest purchase ever when things eventually come to fruition.

Have you ever lost money?

Nothing major. I am sure over the years I have mislaid a few notes in clothes and managed to wash them. I’ve had the odd bad debt from business, too.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I wouldn’t be a gambler at all. I would never go into a bookies and I have no betting apps on my phone. It is not something that interests me. I got lucky once, at Randwick race course in Sydney. I picked a winner at 14-1 and came away with Aus$900. It helped, especially having previously travelled the east coast for five weeks!

Is money important to you?

It is definitely important in my list of priorities to have a degree of wealth. It provides lots of opportunities from basic needs, to treating myself and others, travel and education. But I would prioritise health, relationships, my career and hobbies before it.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €25 cash in my wallet and a €150 One-For-All voucher I received as a gift.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea