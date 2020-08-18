Costs of third-level education provide hard lessons for students
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the calculations for many seeking grants
The student grant scheme, the main financial support for students, is divided into maintenance grants, fee grants and the postgraduate contribution. Photograph: Joe St Leger
Whether your kids are tots or about to fledge, the cost of college is a worry. If they are still young, you have time to save. If you have a prospective ‘fresher’, from September 11th, they will know what they will study and where. So how much does a third-level education cost these days, and how can parents and students save money?
Do the maths
The good news for parents is that projected college costs have dropped, albeit marginally, for the first time in a decade, according to a survey by Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).