Irish engineering firm creates 200 US jobs with $13m expansion

Donegal-based company E+I Engineering has almost completed a $13 million (€10.7 million) expansion of its facility in South Carolina in the United States that will create 200 new jobs there.

The company, which is involved in electrical switchgear production that creates in-house power solutions, was founded in 1986. It manufactures and sells electrical power distribution products across plants in Derry, Donegal, the United Arab Emirates and the facility in South Carolina.

It is the largest electrical switchgear manufacturer in Ireland and the UK and its products service large infrastructure projects such as data centres, banks, airports, arenas and hospitals.

It said the acceleration of production facilities in South Carolina will increase capacity to meet growing US demand and facilitate additional modular power solutions, providing a complete data centre power distribution system in an increasingly efficient manner.

Headquartered in Burnfoot, Co Donegal, the firm has more than 2,000 employees globally and trades with over 32 countries.

South Carolina’s department of commerce contributed a $350,000 grant to assist with site preparation and building construction.

The expansion, which added an additional 100,000sq ft to the existing 230,000sq ft site, is nearing completion and will be followed by further growth across Ireland as the group steps up all aspects of its operations.

E+I Engineering managing director Philip O’Doherty said he was “thrilled to announce the creation of 200 new jobs” at the plant. “This investment marks an acceleration in our presence in North America which is testament to both growing demand for our products and the skilled workforce in the area,” he said.

“From our establishment in the northwest over 35 years ago, E+I Engineering has seen continued strength in our overseas operations, particularly in North America. We have adapted our hiring plans to reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand in the region.

“This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”