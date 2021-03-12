CRH chief executive nets €11.2m for 2020

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold’s total pay packet last year rose by 20 per cent to €11.2 million, among the highest annual earnings ever awarded to an Irish corporate executive.

Mr Manifold’s salary and other fixed payments came to just over €1.46 million, although he waived his salary for three months during the pandemic. His remuneration included a pension payment of €612,000.

However, more than 80 per cent of his pay packet last year was made up by performance-related elements, according to the remuneration report in its latest annual report. In addition to his salary, Mr Manifold received a €2 million cash bonus and about €6 million in performance incentives, including a €1 million payment tied to CRH’s share price performance.

He also received €1 million in deferred shares. A rise in his incentive payments accounted for the bulk of Mr Manifold’s total pay packet growth.

Senan Murphy, CRH’s outgoing finance chief, also recorded a steep rise in his pay packet last year, which rose from just over €3.1 million to almost €4 million. Mr Murphy, who has announced he will leave his post at CRH during 2021, got a cash bonus of €689,000 and almost €2 million in long term incentives.

CRH recorded a 2 per cent drop in its revenues last year to $27.6 billion, but its earnings rose by 3 per cent and its full year dividend was increased by 25 per cent to 115 cents per share.