Camlin engineering group to create 300 jobs in Lisburn

Northern Ireland engineering group Camlin plans to create nearly 300 jobs as part of a new £28 million expansion at its Lisburn headquarters.

The family-controlled, privately owned group, whose business interests span 21 countries, wants to expand its global operations.

Camlin develops and manufactures high-tech engineering solutions that are used in a wide range of industries, including power, rail and various scientific sectors.

One of its divisions, Kelvatek, has played a lead role in helping to improve the UK’s electricity distribution performance in recent years, while its photonics division has developed systems that can help protect food security and also detect counterfeit materials.

Chief executive John Cunningham said the company, which employs 251 people, has an “ambitious and strategic growth plan” and part of the expansion includes a new state-of-the-art factory at its Lisburn headquarters.

“Our ethos is based around delivering high-tech solutions, and our new staff are involved in leading-edge technologies across R&D and manufacturing disciplines,” Mr Cunningham said. “This new building is giving us the scope to accommodate an increased workforce and fully implement our growth plans.”

Alastair Hamilton, chief executive of Invest NI, said the Northern Irish company’s decision to invest at home is an important boost for the North.

“These commitments will see Camlin’s future research, engineering, design and manufacturing activities centred in Northern Ireland, which is positive news for our local engineering sector,” he added.