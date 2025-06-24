EU readies retaliatory tariffs to secure better trade deal with Trump

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with her chief of staff Bjoern Seibert. He told the EU's ambassadors after the G7 summit in Canada last week that the prospect of a strong response would help convince the US president to reduce stiff tariffs on the EU, according to two EU officials.

The European Union (EU) must make a “credible threat” of retaliation in US President Donald Trump’s trade war if it wants to get a good deal, a senior official has warned ahead of a looming talks deadline.

Bjoern Seibert, the European Commission president’s chief of staff, told the bloc’s ambassadors after the G7 summit in Canada last week that the prospect of a strong response would help convince the US president to reduce stiff tariffs on the EU, according to two EU officials.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signalled that his government would back a more muscular approach. “We’re ready to use a variety of options if there is no deal. We can and we will defend our interests,” he told the Bundestag on Tuesday.

Mr Trump threatened to impose a 50 per cent “reciprocal” tariff on the EU if there is no breakthrough in trade talks by July 9th. He is also seeking to reshore American manufacturing to reduce a €198 billion annual trade deficit in goods that the US has with the bloc.

READ MORE

The UK last week finalised its deal with the US, still the only one it has signed. London agreed to 10 per cent tariffs, some reduced tariff quotas on cars and steel and eased market access for US ethanol and beef.

Mr Seibert told ambassadors the commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, was prepared to threaten retaliation to extract a better deal.

He asked for their backing for a package of tariffs on €95 billion worth of US goods, and said the commission was also preparing measures against services – including levies on US technology companies and limiting access to public procurement contracts for American businesses.

[ EU must keep ‘nerves of steel’ in talks with US on tariffs, Costa saysOpens in new window ]

The message was that “we need leverage with a credible rebalancing package”, one of the officials said.

Member states had backed levies of up to 50 per cent on €21 billion worth of American goods, but the commission postponed their application until July 14 to allow time for talks.

Bobby Healy on why Manna drone delivery could be the ‘biggest technology company in the world for its space’ Listen | 67:08

That package was reduced from an initial €26 billion after France, Italy and other alcohol-producing nations complained that targeting US whiskey and wine risked retaliatory levies by Mr Trump of up to 200 per cent. Commission officials fear a similar effort will take place to cull sensitive products from these fresh measures.

Ireland has asked for aircraft, medical equipment and some food to be exempted, while Belgium succeeded in keeping diamonds off the initial list.

[ EU warns it could accelerate retaliatory tariffs over US dutiesOpens in new window ]

EU negotiators have privately conceded that they will not be able to get Mr Trump to lift the baseline 10 per cent tariff he has imposed on all imports. What they aim to reduce are additional US levies on steel and cars, and potentially on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The EU strategy also involves discussing “non-tariff barriers”, policies the US believes hinder its companies from doing business in the bloc.

Matthias Jørgensen, a senior commission official involved in talks, told the European parliament on Tuesday that changing regulations to suit Washington was a “red line”. But he added that the commission would help American companies comply with rules.

The bloc is already weakening green rules in a push to improve competitiveness, and has tried to sell this to Trump as a response to his tariffs.

Jørgensen expressed scepticism that the EU would succeed in eliminating all US tariffs. “Getting income is an important factor for the US”, as is the wish to “onshore production”, he told MEPs.

“We’re negotiating as vigorously as possible,” he said, adding that “we also need to consider the possibility that we will end up in a scenario, a very realistic scenario, in which the tariffs, or some of the tariffs, of the US will be maintained.”

A commission spokesperson said the EU was committed to maintaining a “credible threat” to secure a fair deal with the US.

Internal consultations were ongoing on retaliatory measures against the US tariffs, the spokesperson added.

“Our primary goal remains to reach a negotiated, mutually beneficial agreement, and we are fully engaged in negotiations. However, in case a satisfactory outcome is not found, all instruments and options remain on the table.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025