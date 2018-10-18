Arson attack at home of Quinn Industrial Holdings CFO

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack at the Cavan home of Dara O’Reilly, chief financial officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, which comprises several companies originally assembled by former billionaire, Sean Quinn.

QIH recently complained of a renewed campaign of “intimidation”against its management team by self-declared supporters of Mr Quinn, who wants to regain control of the group following his bankruptcy. He has previously condemned all acts of intimidation.

QIH has condemned the attack on Mr O’Reilly’s home is “beyond the pale” and asked for people to “speak out”.

The company said the attack occurred at about 11pm on Wednesday night at his family home in Butlersbridge. QIH says a car parked to the rear of his home, underneath a bedroom window, was set on fire. Mr O’Reilly was in the house at the time with his wife and two young children, but all escaped unharmed.

“The rear of the home sustained some damage from the intense heat of the burning vehicle but further damage was contained by the prompt action of the Fire Service,” said QIH

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon they are investigating the suspected arson attack at a house in the area.

“My family and I are still in shock, but our overriding emotion is one of relief that we all managed to get out safely and of appreciation to the emergency services whose speed of response saved our home,” said Mr O’Reilly.

Adrian Barden, the chairman of QIH, who warned staff recently that a campaign of intimidation and defamation was underway against the group, said it was an “attack on a peaceful and hardworking community”.

“We have previously warned that a continuation of these attacks will result in injuries or fatalities and we call on those with influence or knowledge of those engaged in these criminal actions to speak out,” he said.

“Notwithstanding this intimidation QIH reaffirms our commitment to continuing investment and growth in the region, assisted by the incredible support and commitment of our 830 locally based staff.”

As part of its fightback against critical comments about the company online, QIH recently filed legal action against one of its own senior managers, Gearoid Gilheany. It is also suing his wife, Patricia Gilheany, one of the biggest public supporters of former owner Seán Quinn, over alleged defamatory remarks.

It also recently launched a similar legal action for alleged defamation against Fermanagh farmer Enda Corrigan.

QIH, the performance of which has been criticised by Mr Quinn, who wants to regain control of his former empire, recently complained of a “resurgence of negativity and misinformation” against the company online.

Mr Quinn, who fell out with the US hedge fund-backed consortium that took control of the business after he went bust, has publicly vowed to regain control of the companies.