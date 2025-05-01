Developing next generation enzymes to underpin industries from food to therapeutic drugs

“Enzymes are the hardest working molecules in nature. They have a role to play in countless bioprocesses from the production of bioethanol, drugs and detergents to brewing, baking and food – and that’s only scratching the surface,” explains Dr Tim Roche.

Roche is co-founder of BioEnz Technologies, which is developing a commercial portfolio of novel enzymes that will play a key role in protecting the environment, improving nutrition and treating disease in the future.

BioEnz is a B2B business which was spun out of SETU, (Waterford’s South East Technological University), in December 2019. Before the company could even get out of the starting blocks, it was stymied by the arrival of Covid which saw potential customers lose their appetite for noncore activities.

BioEnz had no choice but to sit tight until sentiment improved and it was effectively 2024 before the company could make a splash with its first product, a proprietary enzyme called cellobiase.

Its function is to enhance the commercial production of bioethanol by breaking down the cellulose (found in the raw materials) more efficiently. The enzyme is currently in pilot testing, with full market launch slated for Q3 this year.

“The idea for the business grew from a realisation of the challenges enzyme suppliers face in identifying next generation enzymes to deliver greater energy efficiencies, improved yields and cleaner bio-processes,” says Roche.

“Our customers are enzyme suppliers who are coming under increased pressure from their customers to provide solutions that are cleaner, greener and more cost effective. If they tell us where their discovery pain points are, we can help them find a way through.

“No company has all the solutions and every product has a life cycle that ages with diminishing returns and needs to be refreshed or replaced.”

BioEnz’s founding team of four includes Dr Lee Coffey, a molecular biologist with more than 20 years’ experience in enzyme discovery and Dr Karen Tambling, who has a background in microbiology and biopharmaceuticals. Roche is a plant scientist with three decades of biotechnology commercialisation under his belt, while the fourth founder, Jens Bleiel, also has a long track record in applying scientific research in commercial settings.

To date, around €1 million has been invested in the company, with financial support from Enterprise Ireland through its pre-seed start fund and the New Frontiers programme at the Rubicon in Cork, while the South East Business & Innovation Centre provided the company with mentoring under the Propeller Prep4seed programme.

The company will make its money through a combination of licence fees and royalties and will have two routes to market. It will develop its own products for different sectors and undertake bespoke enzyme development for individual customers.

BioEnz hired its first full-time employee last year and employment at the company is expected to reach 21 people by 2028. The next step is to begin “actively seeking substantial investment”, says Roche, who adds that the company is poised to disrupt the enzymes market – in a positive way.

“Disrupters are people who are uncomfortable with comfort and complacency and there is definitely a need for some subversion,” he says. “Business cannot continue the way it’s going as it’s damaging the environment and becoming less profitable. Companies need to do things better and generate more value.

“This is where we can make a meaningful contribution. The companies that have been most successful up to now are, arguably, the ones that have been the most agile in reforming and realigning their supply chains and forming strategic partnerships that are based on an R&D capability they don’t currently have.

“We have a number of target markets in mind and there is no shortage of opportunity,” Roche adds.

“We have started with the biofuels sector, but we are keen to expand our portfolio and are developing enzyme solutions for food allergen removal, plastic decomposition and therapeutic applications.”