Innovation Awards finalist: Data Science Wizards’ UnifyAI - building AI, machine learning and GenAI cases

Created by company Data Science Wizards, UnifyAI is a GenAI platform that helps businesses such as insurance companies, banks and the retail sector to build AI, machine learning and GenAI cases from conceptualisation through to production, says co-founder and chief data scientist Pritesh Tiwari.

“We are working with some of the largest life insurance and health insurance [companies],” says Mr Tiwari. On a global scale, the company is working with some of the big bank brands in the United States.

A Gartner survey released in May 2024 showed 49 per cent of respondents had difficulty estimating and demonstrating the business value of AI projects.

UnifyAI reduces the time it takes for a company to get a project through to production. UnifyAI has reduced the time spent on an AI project from four-six months to 22 days, according to one of the company’s clients in the insurance industry.

The platform has a built-in AI Studio and GenAI Studio, and these tools reduce the time spent in the hypothesis stage of a project and speed up the entire workflow.

UnifyAI has developed a patent-pending artificial intelligence deployment framework, which simplifies the integration of machine learning models across various industries.

“You can imagine UnifyAI as a one-stop solution for any AI or GenAI use case,” Mr Tiwari says.