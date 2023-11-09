Innovation awards finalist: Infraprint seeks to solve the biggest challenge to 3D printing adoption

One of the biggest engineering challenges hampering the wide-scale adoption of 3D printing is strength. 3D parts are not as strong as conventionally moulded ones, and the market was crying out for a solution that solved this problem.

Stepping up to provide it is Dr Andrew Dickson, co-founder of Infraprint, which has developed a powerful technology called TRAAM (thermal radiation assisted additive manufacturing) that can print parts with almost twice the strength of existing 3D systems.

Andrew Dickson of Infraprint at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2023 final judging day. Photograph: Conor McCabe

“We are using targeted infrared light to produce significantly stronger parts, and this is a giant leap forward in our sector,” says Dickson. “Given the speed at which the world is adopting 3D printing technology, the potential market size is huge once the challenges around strength can be solved. We estimate the current market for 3D printing technology at around $16 billion.

“Current 3D parts are more likely to fail in service, and this has relegated their use to non-critical areas. With our technology, however, we can print parts similar in strength to those made using conventional moulding or milling techniques.

“This will enable our customers – from aerospace to pharma to medical devices – to manufacture lightweight, customised, high-strength parts in a cost-effective, time-efficient way with less waste, reduced pollution from polymers in the environment, easier recycling and less process complexity.”

Infraprint will offer its technology as a service to customers and will conduct trials using their designs and materials with a view to transitioning them to 3D printing as seamlessly as possible.

Infraprint is an Irish Times Innovation awards finalist in the First Time Founder category.