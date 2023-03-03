Deeptech networking event to take place at Cork innovation hub

A new networking event at Cork innovation hub Republic of Work is set to take place next month, linking entrepreneurs involved in the “deeptech” space.

Deeptech Fest Ireland, which will be held on March 27th, aims to help uncover and develop opportunities for deeptech investment in Ireland and further afield in Europe, opening up market access, business development activities, and funding.

Deeptech includes emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, nanotechnologies, and quantum computing, covering technologies designed to solve global challenges. Attendees of event will have access to keynote talks, fireside chats and panel discussions, along with live-pitch battles and other networking opportunities.

“Deeptech is more than just developing new technologies or achieving scientific breakthroughs. It’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and solving some of the most pressing challenges facing us today. From gene therapies to cancer treatments, from storing data on DNA to creating smart materials without harming animals, there are countless examples of how Deeptech can revolutionise our world,” said Eshna Gogia, programme manager at Republic of Work. “To achieve these breakthroughs, it takes cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a bold imagination. Fortunately, Ireland has all the ingredients necessary to unlock the full potential of Deeptech. With world-class research institutions, access to funding, and a talented workforce, Ireland is well-positioned to lead the way in Deeptech innovation.”

READ MORE

The event is being held in partnership with SOSV.

Tickets for Deeptech Fest Ireland can be bought from Eventbrite or republicofwork.com