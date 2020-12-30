Demand for contactless fever detection technology surges

Irish company Global Security Devices (GSD) said demand for contactless fever detection technology has surged amid the growing numbers of coronavirus cases in the State.

The company, which offers facial recognition and thermal screening solutions, said it has seen an escalation in interest and demand for its product in recent days.

“The demand for our temperature screening product has surged in the past few days as the inevitability of a third wave of Covid-19 sets in and fear grows around a new strain,” said Peter O’Connor, chief executive of GSD. “We feel there is a big opportunity for GSD to help a lot of businesses and organisations trying to safely operate through this wave.”

The company says its solution can be self-calibrated in 90 seconds, can store details of up to 20,000 employees, is accurate to 0.3 degrees Celsius and is capable of detecting a person wearing a face mask. When the system detects a high temperature, it can send real-time alerts to the relevant person.

However, temperature screening alone is not considered an effective way to screen for Covid-19, as a significant number of people infected with the virus may not experience a high temperature.

Mr O’Connor said the system triages users, asking a number of questions to check for other symptoms. The automated reporting produces HIQA-compliant reports recording employee, date, time and temperature information automatically.

“It is not just a fever detection solution but includes the flexibility and messaging that will benefit our new world post-Covid-19, including touch-free access control,” he said.

GSD specialises in access control and intruder alarm systems, turning its hand to systems to help with Covid-19 detection after the pandemic took hold. Among its clients are the HSE, IDA Ireland, the Department of Education, Bartra Healthcare, Hibernia Nursing Home Group and Thermo King.