French eye Irish Brexit fund, Wirecard bailout and lessons of the scandals

Ireland’s share of a €5 billion EU Brexit compensation fund would be slashed under French proposals to change how payouts are calculated. The move threatens to delay the arrival of funds as it has led to the re-opening of negotiations on the issue among member states. Naomi O’Leary reports from Brussels.

Davy has asked Alvarez & Marsal, an international professional services firm, to look forensically at staff trading over the past seven years as part of a review of matters arising from a Central Bank investigation into a bond trade that has seen the firm spiral into crisis over the past two weeks. Joe Brennan has the details.

Germany considered bailing out Wirecard just days before it collapsed last year with a multibillion hole in its balance sheet. The revelations raise fresh, uncomfortable questions about the efficacy of the country’s regulator and the role of finance minister Olaf Scholz, as the Social Democrat steps up his efforts to become Germany’s next chancellor. Derek Scally reports from Berlin.

TikTok is forging ahead with plans to accommodate thousands of its workers in a new Dublin office within the coming year. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Irish alarm monitoring company Homesecure has been sold to Norwegian group Sector Alarms, which already owns PhoneWatch in this market. The sale price is believed to be €25 million, writes Ciarán Hancock.

Having spent the past several years amassing a portfolio of nearly 1,700 rental properties across Dublin, Cork and Galway, European property firm, the LRC group looks set to cash in on its investment in Ireland’s private rented sector market. Ronald Quinlan reports.

In her weekly column Fiona Reddan wonders what lessons we have learned form recent financial scandals?

Over recent years the appetite for “alternative” property investment opportunities has grown exponentially, writes Marie Hunt, with demand in the life sciences sector accelerating in light of Covid-19.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts.