US software group Sedgwick to add 250 jobs in Ireland

Insurance software and consultancy provider Sedgwick intends to add 250 staff to its workforce as part of its ambition to have an international services hub in Dublin.

Sedgwick is planning to add the staff across its seven Irish offices, where it currently employs 400 people.

The company, which has a “significant contract” with Irish Life Health as one of its preferred service providers, will also establish teams in Dublin to provide corporate services internationally in areas including finance and IT support.

“Today’s announcement is the result of the continued successful growth and performance of our Irish operation and we expect the growth to continue,” said Malcolm Hughes, chief executive of Sedgwick in Ireland.

“We see growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, responding to our growing client demands, and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit,” he added.

US-headquartered Sedgwick is recruiting staff for roles in customer service, sales, claims, property, liability, accident and health insurance in addition to corporate finance, technology and compliance. The staff will be spread across the company’s estate, which includes offices in Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Dublin.

Washington-based private equity company the Carlyle Group is the majority shareholder in Sedgwick, which was founded in 1969. Stone Point Capital and a Canadian pension fund are also investors in the group.

With more than 21,000 staff across 65 countries, Sedgwick provides a range of services for the insurance industry including risk assessment, loss-adjustment packages and claims management.