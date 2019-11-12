Revenue extends tax deadline as online system fails

Revenue has announced an extension of its pay and file deadline until 6pm tomorrow after its online services, known as ROS, failed earlier today with a high level of traffic.

ROS has been inaccessible for most of Tuesday with about 3,000 to 4,000 tax returns being filed per hour. “These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected,” the tax collector said.

“Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the ROS system being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon.

“The ROS system is now operational again and Revenue’s technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review.

“Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019.

“Revenue apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

One tax advisor said November 12th is now effectively the deadline for filing self-assessed and self-employed tax returns because most taxpayers file online.

“Everyone files online now and the system should be able to handle it,” the adviser said, adding that “The worst thing is there hasn’t been any word”.

The adviser noted that most taxpayers wait until the last day to file because they’re making a pension contribution or raising funds to pay their tax bill.

Had Revenue not offered an amnesty, many taxpayers who were unable to file today would have been subject to a 5 per cent surcharge. “If you think of a person who has a significant tax bill, a 5 per cent surcharge is quite a lot,” the tax adviser said.