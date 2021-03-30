PTSB announces appointment of two new directors

Celine Fitzgerald and Anne Bradley have been appointed to the board of Permanent TSB Group as independent non-executive directors (INEDs).

The announcement was made by the group chairman Robert Elliott on Tuesday.

He said the board had “identified the need to enhance the collective knowledge and experience of the Board through the addition of two new INEDs with respective skill sets in technology change and resilience, as well as culture and sustainability”.

Ms Bradley is an INED at Northern Trust Ireland and was previously head of group IT delivery/digital development at International Airline Group until 2020. Prior to that she was director of IT at Aer Lingus Group. She was also an INED at Dublin Bus between 2015 and 2018.

Ms Fitzgerald is an INED at the commercial semi-state company Ervia and has previous senior executive experience in the managed services and telecommunications industries.

She was also an INED on the VHI main board between 2009 and 2020 and was general manager at the charity Goal between 2016 and 2018.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of two experienced and high calibre individuals to the board,” said Mr Elliott.

“Celine and Anne bring a wealth of cross industry knowledge and experience to the board together with specific skills that will support the bank as it drives positive culture change, evolves its sustainability programme and continues its digital transformation journey.

“I really look forward to working with Anne and Celine at both board and board committee level which itself has been re-organised to maximise the effectiveness of these appointments”.