Goldman Sachs asks US staff about vaccination status

Goldman Sachs has asked its US employees to report their Covid-19 vaccination status by Thursday afternoon as the Wall Street bank plans their return to the office, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The New York-based investment bank, which has nearly 40,000 employees around the world, is planning to bring US employees back to the office by mid-June.

It said in the memo it was mandatory for employees to submit their vaccination status.

“While we strongly encourage you to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one,” the bank said.

The return-to-office push gained momentum in March when chief executive David Solomon said the bank owes it to its incoming class of analysts and interns to have them come to work in offices.

Employers may demand vaccines under US federal law, according to guidance provided last month by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Workers can ask for exceptions for religious or medical reasons. – Reuters