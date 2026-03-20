Julius Baer Ireland managing director Keith Ryan dies suddenly

Keith Ryan, who led the growth of Julius Baer's wealth management business in Dublin since it was set up in 2012, died on March 12th.

Keith Ryan, the managing director of Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer’s Irish office for the past 15 years, has died suddenly. He was 50.

Ryan, a native of Templogue in Dublin, who lived with his family in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, died suddenly at home with his wife, Yvonne, by his side, according to a notices on RIP.ie. His funeral was held on Thursday in Enniskerry.

He joined Julius Baer from Merrill Lynch in 2012, when the Swiss firm acquired an Irish private banking business as part of its takeover of Merrill Lynch’s international wealth management operations outside the US and Japan. The Irish office now has more than 30 staff.

The Irish business was reported to have €5 billion of assets under management, working with some of the State’s wealthiest individuals and families by late 2023, according to a report in The Currency at the time. Assets under management are understood to have grown significantly since then.

“Keith’s passing leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His fun-loving spirit, his warm and generous heart, his wonderful sense of humour and his passion for life and travel brought joy to so many,” according to a family notice on RIP.ie “He will be remembered always with love, laughter and gratitude for the memories he gave us.”

Ryan also previously worked with Goldman Sachs, Davy, and Ulster Bank.

“Keith was instrumental in building our Irish branch into the success it is today,” said Gavin Keane, a managing director with Julius Baer in Ireland, who joined the firm with Keith through the Merrill Lynch acquisition in 2012. “His energy, humour, integrity and unwavering commitment enriched the lives of all who were fortunate to have worked with him.

“He leaves a remarkable legacy that will endure through the team he brought together and across the business. We will miss him dearly and always remember him.”

Ryan is survived by his wife, Yvonne, and children Hannah, Cillian and Rebecca. He was predeceased by his son, Keith Sean.

“He was a much admired and respected former colleague and friend to many. During his time with us, he made a genuine and lasting impression on everyone he met,” Pat Cooney, former head of private clients at Davy, wrote in the condolences section of RIP.ie.

Christopher French, former co-head of private wealth management for Europe at Goldman Sachs, said Ryan is remembered “very fondly” by many at the group from his time helping to found its private wealth business in Ireland in the late 2000s.

Irish private equity firm Retanus said in a note on its website that Ryan was “the trusted partner to many entrepreneurs who entrusted their wealth” to him.

“He always gave his time and encouragement to so many founders and business leaders. His generosity, insight, and friendship made him so popular,” it said. “He had a unique infectious energy that made anyone feel better about the world having met him.”