Some AIB customers unable to install security update on devices

Some AIB customers have experienced problems when attempting to install a new layer of security designed for those using online or mobile banking.

In recent days, customers were sent a message on their mobile devices saying: “To make payments you now need to update your security. This will make mobile and online banking even safer.”

But in a number of cases the update to the app is not possible because the process fails.

AIB said the issue is not widespread.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The issue seems to lie in registering a secure connection between the bank and a mobile phone.”

The spokesman said the bank had not received a level of complaints that would indicate the issue was widespread. He said anyone affected should phone the bank’s technical support team.

AIB is bringing in the extra layer of security on its mobile app to help prevent fraud.