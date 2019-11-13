Tullow Oil cuts 2019 oil production guidance, sees lower free cash flow

Tullow Oil on Wednesday cut its 2019 oil production outlook and forecast lower free cash flow for the year due to problems at its Ghana fields.

Tullow has been struggling with its operations in Ghana due to mechanical issues at its Jubilee field and a delay in completing a well at TEN offshore field.

The London-listed firm now expects annual oil output to be 87,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), down from an earlier forecast of 89-93,000 bopd.

The lower oil production and weak oil prices in the second half of the year will negatively impact free cash flow, the company said in a statement.

However, the firm still expects free cash flow to be “robust” for the full year.

“ Since the Group’s last update, Tullow announced two oil discoveries in Guyana at Jethro and Joe, and recent analysis has shown that at these locations we have encountered heavy oil. We remain confident in the broader light oil potential of the Orinduik and Kanuku blocks located in this prolific oil basin. The first ever cargo of East African oil from Mombasa in August was an important milestone for Project Oil Kenya and we continue to make good progress with FID targeted in the second half of 2020,” said Paul McDade, chief executive. “In West Africa, our non-operated assets continue to perform well. However, Ghana production has not met our expectations this year and we are working closely with our Joint Venture Partners to ensure that both fields perform to their potential.” – Additional reporting: Reuters