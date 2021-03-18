Tullow Oil says Suriname well encounters only minor oil show

Exploration firm Tullow has issued an update on its Goliathberg-Voltzberg North exploration well, offshore Suriname, saying the well had reached had encountered good quality reservoir but only minor oil show.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,060 metres in 1,856 metres of water. It will be plugged and abandoned before analysing the data gathered from the well.

The company operates Block 47, and has a 50 per cent stake, with Petroandina Resources Corporation and Ratio Suriname Limited holding the remaining stake.