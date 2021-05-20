Sawmill group Glennon Brothers buys rival Balcas

Sawmill group Glennon Brothers is buying rival Balcas in a deal that will merge two of the industry’s best-known names.

Glennon Brothers, owner of timber processing plants in Ireland and Scotland, has agreed to buy Co Fermanagh-based Balcas from owner SHV Energy, subject to approval from competition regulators.

Balcas operates a sawmill near Enniskillen, making timber products used in building, farming and packaging, along with renewable energy plants at its Co Fermanagh base and in Invergordon in Scotland.

Markets

Glennon Brothers has sawmills in counties Cork and Longford and Troon in Scotland, which supply the Irish and British markets.

Mike Glennon, its joint managing director, said the company looked forward to welcoming Balcas to the group. Pat Glennon described the deal as “another milestone” in the business’s history.

Brian Murphy, chief executive of Balcas, said the company was excited to be joining Glennon Brothers.