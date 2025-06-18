Mobile bans in schools do not have any impact on student grades or wellbeing, study finds

Researchers examined international research on smartphone bans and related research on smartphones among children and adolescents. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

There is no evidence that smartphone bans in schools have any impact on students’ wellbeing or academic performance, according to a study from Dublin City University (DCU).

The findings come as Minister for Education Helen McEntee invites schools to apply for a €9 million fund for phone pouches and other storage solutions for second-level schools to help implement phone restrictions.

Researchers examined international research on smartphone bans and related research on the use of the devices among children and adolescents.

The report finds the international research is “clearly mixed and somewhat conflicting”, with most studies showing that smartphone ban policies have had “little or no impact on education and wellbeing among students” in different countries.

READ MORE

The study, entitled Restriction or Resilience? Smartphone Bans in Schools: A Qualitative Study of the Experiences of Students, finds the stricter the phone ban, the more students look for ways to subvert it.

Researchers also conducted focus groups with students in schools in Ireland about their experiences and understanding of smartphone bans. Students said they were not taught enough in school about online safety and digital citizenship, leading them to rely on their peers for guidance and skills.

The report also found students’ voices have not been included in decision-making on smartphone restrictions within schools.

The report recommends further research and that student voices be empowered in initiatives that directly affect them, as well as appropriate regulation of social media companies.

Megan Reynolds, lead author of the report, said the research shows we “need to listen to students on issues that directly impact them”.

This, said Dr Reynolds, would provide an opportunity for “more nuanced conversations on smartphones”.

“With this research, we can ensure that we are supporting both students and teachers on the topic of smartphone bans in schools and create a meaningful change for all involved” she said.

Ms McEntee announced guidance for post-primary schools last week, which requires them to restrict mobile phone use during the school day. She said she was confident the policy “will support student wellbeing, engagement and their interaction with their peers, while also recognising the experience and expertise of school communities and the need for consultation”.

The Minister said schools should develop their policies in consultation with students, parents and teachers on what measures work best for their school community and their students.

“Students should not be on their phones during the school day; this guidance and support will ensure all schools have the supports they need to achieve this, having regard to their own requirements,” she said.

Ms McEntee said her department continues to invest in developing digital literacy of our children and young people through programmes such as Webwise and teacher-training initiatives.

Many schools that have implemented smartphone bans using phone pouches and other forms of storage say the measures have had a positive impact.

Eileen O’Donnell, principal of St Raphaela’s Secondary School in Stillorgan, Co Dublin, said there are fewer distractions during class and students are interacting more at break times.

“We tried it [phone pouches] for a year, initially, but we wouldn’t go back now,” she said. “Students may not like it, but they are the first to admit they are not being distracted and going down rabbit holes. There’s definitely more conversation at break and lunchtime.”

However, Kevin Shortall, principal of St Aidan’s Community School in Tallaght, Dublin, said access to phones has proven useful for many students.

“We have no digital resources or one-to-one devices here, so they have been useful for students, especially those whose first language isn’t English,” he said. “Any issues, like cyberbullying or students being left out, are happening outside school time.”