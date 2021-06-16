Varadkar says high Irish tax rates are a problem – is he correct?

In a comment on the decision by Facebook to allow some of its employees to work from overseas permanently, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Republic’s high tax rates will be a “major disincentive” when competing for remote workers. If employees working for companies based here locate themselves overseas permanently, then Ireland will lose the associated income tax revenues – and the spending here by these more highly paid employees. But are tax rates here really that high by international standards?

1. Irish income tax is about more than rates

Irish income tax rates are, indeed, high by international comparison. Most of the employees in the multinationals where remote working will be an option will face a marginal rate – the amount they pay on their next euro of income – of around 52 per cent. Those earning at higher levels – well over €100,000 – will face income tax bills at the higher end of the international average, especially if they are single. But tax rates are only part of the story in terms of how people pay tax.