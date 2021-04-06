Survival of many Covid-hit small businesses rests on new legal framework

Many endangered firms will not be able to afford going down the examinership path

A mural at the Science Gallery in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A mural at the Science Gallery in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

 

We are only just getting a handle on the likely cost of the Covid-19 crisis to businesses and workers. Last week the Central Bank of Ireland predicted that 100,000 of the 450,000 left out of work by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions would permanently lose their jobs.

Given that most people in the Republic work for small and medium-sized businesses, it’s a fair guess that the majority of those left unemployed as the crisis recedes will be former staff of companies that fall into those categories.

It makes sense, then, that our insolvency architecture includes a cheap, tailored regime for these businesses, which could not afford the expense of an examinership.

The Company Law Reform Group (CLRG) last year proposed what it called a “Summary Rescue Process”, which largely dispenses with the need for expensive court appearances, expert reports and batteries of lawyers.

Instead directors can vote to enter the process, on the advice of an insolvency practitioner that the company can reasonably survive. They then continue to run the business, hold talks with creditors and ultimately work out a restructuring plan. In common with examinership, once a business enters this process, creditors cannot take action against it while it continues.

For the purposes of the new law, the CLRG says that to qualify as small, businesses must meet two of three requirements: a yearly turnover of €12 million, total balance sheet of €6 million or 50 or fewer workers.

In one way the most important requirement of all is that the company have a “reasonable prospect of survival”. That could be easy to determine in some cases. But in many others, it could depend on how much leeway creditors are prepared to give the company.

In some ways that is what the proposed system is about: allowing creditors and debtors to find some common ground. Essentially it puts a framework on what a lot of organisations will have to do as the Covid crisis fizzles out: sit down with creditors, agree that everyone takes some pain, work out how this burden is shared, and then get on with their respective businesses.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.