Retail sales rebound with 1.5% increase in April

Retail sales grew by 1.5 per cent in April having fallen by nearly 2 per cent in March, Central Statistics Offices (CSO) figures show.

The monthly rise was driven by increases in furniture and lighting sales, which rose by 13.2 per cent, and fuel sales, which increased by 5.6 per cent.

Retail sales, perhaps the strongest indicator of consumer confidence, expanded by 4.8 per cent on annual basis in April. This despite fears that a weaker sterling may send shoppers across the Border.

The figures indicated retail sales If the notoriously volatile motor sales are excluded, there was an increase of 1 per cent in the volume of retail sales in April and an annual increase of 3.8 per cent.

The sectors with the largest month on month volume decreases were electrical goods (-3 per cent) and department stores (1 per cent).