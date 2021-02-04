Irish economy ranks only mid-table in EU – Honohan

Rankings that put Ireland as the most prosperous state in the European Union are wrong, former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan says. Taking issue with headline economic data, he says the State’s position is more accurately somewhere between 8th and 12th among te EU-27.

In an economic letter published by the Central Bank on Thursday, Mr Honohan said rankings based on per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data of Gross National Income (GNI), an alternative economic measure, place the State too highly.

Such a reading he says is faulty because of the statistical distortions created by the activities of multinationals on GDP and GNI. These include the transferring and depreciation of intellectual property assets and the headquartering of aircraft a large number leasing companies locally, whose activities have a big impact on the readings.

The latest GDP-based statistics show Ireland’s per capita GDP comes in at fifth highest of 182 countries, or third (after Qatar and Singapore) if we exclude countries with population of less than half a million. Within Europe, we are ranked first.

“The large profits being reported by foreign multinational corporations have tended to flatter Irish GDP growth rates for years. But most of these profits were attributable to foreign parents,” Mr Honohan writes.

“Using GDP as a measure can mislead analysis of such matters as debt, carbon-intensity and inequality,” he adds.

Gross National Income (GNI) is an alternative measure previously used to assess the State’s economic performance. However, the transfer of multinational assets here in the wake of a global clampdown on tax avoidance has also made it an unreliable indicator of economic activity.

Replacing GNI with the CSO’s special measure, GNI* pushes Ireland’s economic rank in the European Union down from second behind Luxembourg, to eighth. However, the former Central Bank chief says it still doesn’t go far enough to strip out multinational activity.

Drawing on recently published international data that are free of such distortions and which also correct for the relatively high price levels in Ireland, Mr Honohan reports that Ireland’s ranking is significantly lower than previously reported.

Actual individual consumption

An alternative national indicator known as “actual individual consumption”, which adds consumption by households and spending by government on individual services for example, shows the State’s active individual consumption per capita last year was about 95 per cent of the EU average.

This places Ireland behind not only the UK and all six of the original founder members of the European Economic Community (EEC) but also Austria and the three Nordic member states.

“When we dig into the available data in the more relevant parts of per capita income and consumption, we find that Ireland’s relative international position is somewhere between 8th and 12th in the European Union – a lot lower than is commonly presumed,” writes Mr Honohan.

He said the lower ranking comes not only by removing the distortions attributable to multinationals but also by taking account of the fact that consumer prices in Ireland are relatively high.

“Ireland is a prosperous country, but not as prosperous as is often thought because of the inappropriate use of misleading, albeit conventional statistics. There is less consumption per capita than in the UK and, on this metric we are closer to New Zealand, Israel and Italy, than to the United States, Switzerland or Norway, ” he adds.