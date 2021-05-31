Irish economy poised for ‘strong recovery’ with growth of 4.2% this year

Despite stringent measures introduced early in the year due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Irish economy is set to grow by 4.2 per cent in 2021. It will rise by 5.1 per cent in 2022 on the back of pent-up consumer spending, according to the OECD. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development had forecast 3 per cent growth this year in a forecast published in late December.

The OECD said the economy is poised for a strong recovery with a marked rebound in spending driven by savings that have been accumulated by households during lockdown.

The forecast is included in a new report in which the OECD says the global economic outlook is improving as vaccine rollouts allow businesses to resume operations and as the US pumps trillions of dollars into the world’s largest economy.

The global economy is now set to grow 5.8 per cent this year and 4.4 per cent next year, the OECD said, raising its estimates from 5.6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively in its last forecasts released in March.

Looking at the Republic, it said the easing of Brexit-related uncertainties has improved the business investment outlook. But it said investment will likely remain below its historically high levels in 2019.

OECD said short-term frictions in the Brexit agreement’s implementation could still dampen momentum. It also said rising house prices should support residential investment.

The organisation said in light of persisting risks related to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, State policy needs to remain supportive of businesses as Covid-related supports are scaled back.

“Increased targeting of fiscal measures on workers most at risk of long-term unemployment, as well as a simpler examinership scheme for debt-saddled SMEs, would facilitate the reallocation of resources and limit potential scarring effects from the pandemic,” it said.

Global economy

The global economy has now returned to pre-pandemic activity levels, but has not yet achieved the growth expected prior to the global health crisis, the OECD said in its latest Economic Outlook publication on Monday.

“The world economy is currently navigating towards the recovery, with lots of frictions,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said in an editorial to the Outlook.

“The risk that sufficient post-pandemic growth is not achieved or widely shared is elevated,” she added.

While vaccination campaigns were allowing advanced economies to gradually reopen for business, many emerging market economies were being held back by slow vaccination deployment and new Covid-19 outbreaks, the OECD said

It said central banks in advanced economies should keep financial conditions relaxed and tolerate inflation overshooting their targets. Sizeable spare capacity in the global economy would help keep a sustained increase in inflation at bay despite recent price pressures triggered by supply chain bottlenecks as economies reopen, it said.

While confident that central banks would not get spooked by temporary price increases, Ms Boone said she was less certain about financial markets, where she saw a risk of higher market rates and volatility.

Governments should keep up income support for households and companies until vaccination is widespread enough to protect the most exposed sectors, the OECD said.

Buoyed by a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus plan, the US economy was seen growing 6.9 per cent this year, the OECD said, up from a previous forecast of 6.5 per cent. It is expected to expand 3.6 per cent in 2022, down from a 4 per cent forecast in March. The US stimulus plan was seen adding 3-4 percentage points to US growth and 1 per cent to global growth while bringing the US economy back to pre-crisis levels by mid-2021.

The Euro zone is forecast to grow by 4.4 per cent, slightly down on the 4.3 per cent predicted earlier this year. In China, GDP growth is estimated at 8.5 per cent, versus 7.8 per cent in March. In Britain, growth of 7.2 per cent is expected, as against 5.1 per cent in the earlier forecast.– Additional reporting Reuters