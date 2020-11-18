House prices fall by almost 1% as Covid dampens market

House prices are now close to 1 per cent lower than they were at this point last year. The latest Residential Property Price Index shows residential property prices across the State fell by 0.8 per cent year on year in September as the Covid-19 crisis continued to dampen activity in the market.

The figures show prices in Dublin declined by an even bigger margin: 1.8 per cent in annual terms.

Along with a slowdown in price growth, the latest register points to a fall-off in transactions.

In September, there were 3,193 home sales filed with Revenue, a 22 per cent decline on the same month last year. However, the September total was up significantly on the previous month.

Highest growth

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 2.1 per cent, while Dublin city saw a decline of 4.2 per cent.

The region outside Dublin that saw the largest increase was the midlands, where prices rose 4 per cent. At the other end of the scale, the mid-west region saw a 5.7 per cent decline.