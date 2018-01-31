Firms need to be prepared for Brexit’s downside risks

Central Bank of Ireland governor Philip Lane said that it is essential that even if firms with significant exposure to Brexit are hoping for a “soft type” of UK exit from the EU, they need to be prepared for downside risks.

“While many firms are moving forward with Brexit preparation plans, the final impact on Ireland has a host for international trade in financial services will depend on the outcome of the EU27-UK negotiations, with the nature of the duration of the transition arrangements an important factor in determining the speed of adjustment,” Prof Lane told the European Financial Forum conference in Dublin on Wednesday.

He said that as the negotiations move forward in the coming months, the Central Bank and wider European financial supervisory system will be “agile” in responding to the regulatory implications of a new trading relationship between the UK and EU.

The Central Bank governor reiterated that his institution’s view that Brexit will have a long-term negative effect on the Irish economy as it leads to “trading frictions” between the UK and remaining EU states as well as affects the UK’s long-term economic performance.

Prof Lane said that it is “desirable” for Europe to make progress on banking union and capital markets union.