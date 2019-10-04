Exports to the Nordics jump as Irish companies look beyond Britain

Irish exports to the Nordic region rose by 28.6 per cent last year to €877 million, new figures show.

The news comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opened Enterprise Ireland’s new office in Copenhagen on Friday.

More than 20 Enterprise Ireland client companies are currently in the region as part of a two-day trade mission that also takes in Sweden.

According to figures from the State agency, exports to Denmark alone climbed 45 per cent to €370 million last year as companies look beyond Britain and at new markets.

Enterprise Ireland said Irish companies are performing particularly well in the area of high-tech construction with over 20 currently working on datacentre projects in Denmark.

While on the trade mission, Collen Construction announced its involvement in building a €100 million hyper scale data centre in Gavle, North of Stockholm.

Other announcements came from Kingspan, which said it has completed its new factory in Jonkoping, and Dortek, which announced a €350,000 project win at the new Ferring Pharma facility near Copenhagen airport.

“New companies looking to enter Denmark and Sweden can leverage the successful reputation existing Irish exporters have gained here,” said Marina Donohoe, Enterprise Ireland’s regional director for the Nordics region.