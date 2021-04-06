Consumer spending holds up as VAT receipts help limit Q1 State deficit to €4.1bn

The Government has highlighted the “resilience” of consumers and the labour market, as a rise in income tax and VAT receipts helped to limit the huge expansion of Ireland’s fiscal deficit.

Exchequer returns for tax and spending in the first three months of the year showed a deficit of €4.172 billion, with tax receipts up 1 per cent on the same period last year despite the lockdown, and spending up 14 per cent to €19.5 billion. The deficit for the corresponding period in 2020 was €2.5 billion.

VAT receipts rose by 8.4 per cent, or €350 million, while income tax receipts were up 4 per cent.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said the resilience in VAT receipts shows consumers and businesses have “adapted and innovated” to trade during the ongoing lockdown, which has shut all non-essential retailing in the State for the entire quarter.

The Government says the figures also show how severe the first lockdown last Spring, compared to the current one, which is more prolonged but less restrictive.

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said spending in the first quarter rose 14 per cent, or by €2.5 billion, as the State continued to pay out income supports to hundreds of thousands of workers affected by the pandemic. On a rolling 12-month basis, public expenditure is up 26 per cent, or by €18 billion.

On the same rolling 12-month basis, the State has spent almost €14 billion more than it has collected in taxation.