Nearly a third of young people are considering moving abroad for work

Three in four young workers here deem hybrid working to be important Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Almost a third of young people in Ireland are considering moving abroad for work purposes within the next five years, according to a new survey.

The desire to travel was cited as one of the main motivators to move abroad, the study commissioned by the Jameson International Graduate Programme found.

It also found that most young people (73 per cent) would like the security and familiarity of working for an Irish brand abroad. This rises to 89 per cent among those who are actively considering moving.

The study also found that three out of ten young people are exhibiting their own entreprenurial initiative by setting up a business of their own.

It also highlights changing expectations when it comes to ways of working with hybrid working now a critical factor for young people when considering a role.

Three in four deem hybrid working to be important, which rises to over four in five among those who are considering moving overseas, it found.

“At Irish Distillers, we have a history of supporting, nurturing and mentoring young talent. It can be a challenging environment for graduates leaving university and entering the workforce,” Sinéad D’Arcy, Head of Jameson International Graduate Programme said.

“As the workplace and graduate landscape evolves, we continue to adapt the Jameson International Graduate Programme to meet the needs and expectations of graduates,” she said.

“The programme is a truly unique offering that provides graduates with the tools and opportunity to realise their personal and professional goals while working for an Irish brand, as part of a global community,” she said.

The 2023/24 Jameson International Graduate Programme is now open for applications.