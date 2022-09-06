Inflation across OECD drops for first time since November 2020

OECD figures point to the first drop in headline inflation since 2020

Inflation across the industrialised world moderated slightly in July, offering hope that the current price surge may be cooling.

The latest figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggest year-on-year inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) hit 10.2 per cent in July, down from a 34-year high of 10.3 per cent in June.

The fall-off in headline price growth was the first decline in inflation since November 2020.

While year-on-year inflation fell between June and July 2022 by at least 0.5 percentage points in Canada, Greece, Luxembourg and the US, the number of countries registering double-digit price growth increased from 13 to 15.

The latest data suggest energy price inflation in the OECD fell to 35.3 per cent in July 2022 compared to a year earlier, down from 40.7 per cent in June, with decreases in 26 of 38 OECD countries.

However, food price inflation continued to rise, reaching 14.5 per cent in July 2022, compared with 13.3 per cent in June 2022. Excluding food and energy, year-on-year inflation increased to 6.8 per cent in July 2022, compared with 6.5 per cent in June 2022.

In the euro zone, year-on-year inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose to 8.9 per cent in July 2022, compared with 8.6 per cent in June 2022, as the rise in food price inflation and in inflation excluding food and energy more than compensated the fall in energy price inflation.

Eurostat’s flash estimate for the euro area in August 2022 points to a further increase in year-on-year inflation to 9.1 per cent.

Headline inflation in the Republic was put at 9.1 per cent in July. Figures for August will be published by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday.