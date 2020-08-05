Marlet begins delivery of 216 apartments in Dublin’s south docklands

Developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group is to press ahead with the construction of 216 apartments in Dublin’s south docklands.

The commencement of works at Marlet’s One Lime Street scheme follows the appointment of BAM Ireland as main contractor for the project.

Aimed primarily at serving the demand for high-end accommodation in Dublin’s booming private rented sector, the concierge-serviced development will comprise a mix of one- and two-bedroom units complemented by an onsite gym, multipurpose rooms and retail space at street level. The scheme will also include some 13,000sq ft of landscaped communal space.

Having recently completed site works, BAM Ireland will begin construction on the apartment blocks at One Lime Street this month with a completion date set for the second quarter of 2022.

Marlet has introduced a number of modifications to the Lime Street scheme to mitigate against the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include the use of microbicidal paint on washroom and shared-area walls, antibacterial door hardware, touch-free building access, and a top-of-the-range ventilation strategy. Other features such as a large entrance court and reception to avoid congestion at peak times, increased lift sizes to allow for social distancing, and home-office areas to facilitate working from home will also be incorporated into the development.

Pat Connolly, project manager for BAM Ireland and Brian Coppinger, head of development at Marlet, at the Lime Street site.

One Lime Street is part of a new quayside quarter consisting of four of Marlet’s developments in Dublin Silicon Docks including the Sorting Office, a 208,000sq ft commercial building recently sold to Mapletree for €240 million, Ropemaker Place, a new residential development with 56 high-end apartments sold to German investor Real IS for €46 million, and the Shipping Office, an upcoming 177,000sq ft grade A commercial development on Sir Rogerson’s Quay.

Commenting on the commencement of construction works at One Lime Street, BAM Ireland chief executive Theo Cullinane said: “Moving forward with Marlet on One Lime Street is particularly exciting considering all the challenges the industry, and indeed the country, has faced in recent times. These 216 apartments will be a great addition to the south socklands area and BAM is looking forward to delivering them for Marlet. The project features a beautiful living internal courtyard, a sustainable element which brings a host of benefits to the building and the environment.”

Referring to the measures his company is taking to ensure the safety of those working on the Lime Street scheme, Cullinane added: “BAM will utilise off-site prefabrication techniques to deliver this project. The superstructure, bathrooms and balconies will be manufactured and finished off-site. Advantages of off-site construction include; a reduced construction period; less operatives on site; better environment for social distancing and minimal disruption to local residents. BAM is firmly committed to the safety of our workers and we believe these additional measures to aid social distancing demonstrate this.”