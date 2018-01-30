Walkers to lease Exchange penthouse in IFSC

Law firm paying €50 per sq ft for 19,178sq ft of space under long-term lease
Walkers will occupy 1,781sq m (19,178sq ft) on the penthouse floor of the building

The international law firm Walkers will double its Dublin office space when the firm moves shortly to The Exchange at the International Financial Services Centre.

Walkers will occupy 1,781sq m (19,178sq ft) on the penthouse floor of the five-storey building, which has an overall capacity of 9,986sq m (107,500sq ft). Walkers will pay a rent of €538 per sq m (€50/sq ft) under a long-term lease agreement.

The firm has been based in Ireland since 2010. Its primary focus is to provide the cross-Border market with legal, taxation and listing services. The firm also advises international and domestic financial institutions, corporates and real estate developers on a range of Irish law and taxation matters.

The Exchange was developed by the Cosgrave Group in conjunction with the IPUT pension fund. The new office block fronts on to Mayor Street and is located beside George’s Dock Luas station.

Rita Kearney of JLL advised the landlord while Louise Doherty of Bannon acted for the tenant.

JLL and Savills will market the three remaining floors, which are available at €565 per sq m €52.50/sq ft).

