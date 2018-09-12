Dublin 8 site at Fumbally Lane on market for €10m

A prime ready-to-go infill site in an up-and-coming part of Dublin 8 is on the market at more than €10 million through joint agents Knight Frank and JLL.

The 0.55-acre site at Fumbally Lane has planning in place for 34 apartments above a restaurant in a new-build block, the refurbishment of a period building to provide about 2,787sq m (30,000sq ft) of offices and a surface car park with 24 spaces.

The agents say ODAA Architects has prepared a feasibility study for a reconfiguration of the current permission to provide for a 209-room hotel. This works within the permitted mixed-use scheme with no additional floor area proposed.

Alternative scheme

Many other high-value uses are permitted under the site’s Z6 zoning designation which may tempt a potential buyer to seek permission for an alternative mixed-use scheme.

This part of Dublin 8 has undergone a significant amount of redevelopment in recent years, such as the Teeling Distillery on Newmarket while the Quintessential Brand is due to open in the adjoining Dublin Liberties Distillery by the end of this year.

Nearby, the New Mill and Tannery student accommodation schemes will add more than 700 student beds to the area while Aloft (Marriott) is due to open a 202-bed, four-star hotel opposite the site in November.

The site is within 1km of St Stephen’s Green and is within walking distance of the Luas.