Closed Balbriggan shopping centre has potential for apartments

Guiding €1.8m, Mall Shopping Centre likely to be demolished for redevelopment
Savills is expecting strong interest in the redevelopment site

An exceptional town centre redevelopment site with potential for a large apartment scheme comes on the market today in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Agent Savills is guiding €1.8 million for the former Mall Shopping Centre, which ceased trading in 2011 and is now likely to be demolished and replaced by 121 apartments in four blocks. The redevelopment is likely to include two commercial units.

A feasibility study by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants also suggested that the residential density on the 0.42-hectare (1.05- acre) site could be increased by 10 to 15 per cent if the development company opts for a higher volume of studio apartments, as allowed under the new apartment guidelines.

Balbriggan is one of the most attractive towns in north Dublin within a 40-minute commuting time of the city and excellent transport links via the M1, the R132 and regular train services between Balbriggan and Connolly station in the city centre. The proposed Metro North line is also expected to provide for good connections between north Dublin and the city centre.

Johnny Hanrahan of Savills, who is handling the sale, said the broad appeal of Balbriggan and its close proximity to good public transport links should guarantee strong interest in a site with both residential and commercial potential.

