BidX1 offers 100 properties for sale in latest auction

While the whole country remains on lockdown, online auction specialists BidX1 continues to offer a wide selection of commercial and residential properties to the market.

Some 100 lots are available for purchase at present including two Applegreen service stations located in Foxford, Co Mayo (€650,000) and Roscommon (€380,000), and four retail units at the well-known Quartiere Bloom on Lower Ormond Quay in Dublin city centre (€850,000).

A retail investment on Camden Street with two floors of office accommodation overhead and generating €50,000 per annum from two tenancies is being offered for sale at a guide price of €650,000.

Outside the capital, BidX1 is guiding a price of €325,000 for three retail investments in Co Longford. The properties are leased under an informal tenancy at present and generating annual rental income of €45,000. A residential development site in Kilkenny with lapsed planning permission for 99 houses and a creche meanwhile is guiding at a price of €350,000.

Significant interest

BidX1 says it has seen a steady stream of sales taking place over recent weeks, notwithstanding the difficulties being presented by the coronavirus crisis.

Commenting on this, Jonathan Fenn, director at BidX1, said: “Our technology has never been more important, allowing us to deliver for clients in challenging times. Irish properties on the platform clocked up more than 30,000 views in just four days last week, from 58 countries, so we’re still seeing significant interest from domestic and foreign investors.

“Building on the success of our partnership with Foxtons in the UK, we are now opening our platform to agents in Ireland. Cohesive thinking and collaboration will allow us to keep transactions moving at such an uncertain time, so we would be delighted to partner with agents who wish to combine their own expertise with the reach, transparency and flexibility of our online sales.”