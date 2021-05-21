Bad week for aviation, Airbnb is not the bad guy and beware of cliques

It has been a bad week for aviation in the State with Aer Lingus announcing the closure of its Shannon base and staff cuts in Cork. Barry O’Halloran looks at what’s gone wrong and what’s next.

Dublin City Council is to ask operators of public electric scooter sharing schemes to provide information on how such schemesthey might work here, with some operators concerned they may be forced to ensure e-scooters are locked when not in use. The issue of parking has been problematic in other jurisdictions. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Caveat says that making Airbnb a scapegoat for the housing crisis an easy shot.

Aer Lingus Regional plans to begin flying from Belfast to Glasgow from the beginning of July. Barry O’Halloran reports.

A continuing refrain from those opposed to taking painful climate change action today is that domestic action will be largely offset by international inaction. John FitzGerald has some ideas.

In Wild Geese we hear from David Clinch, co-founder of Storyful with Mark Little, about life in Atlanta and a career in CNN.

Emma Jacobs warns against the rise of the clique as work returns to the office in whatever hybrid form.

Business schools must promote social responsibility alongside the pursuit of profit argue Tanusree Jain and Julian Friedland.

Mass migration to online commerce is one of the most obvious impacts of Covid-19. Less obvious, but having an equally forceful impact behind the scenes, writes Olive Keogh, is the growing shift towards corporate sustainability.

The true scale of the ransomware attack on the HSE by the cybercriminals known as Wizard Spider is not yet clear, but the task of rebuilding the executive’s computer systems is likely to take weeks. In our Inside Business podcast, Ciarán talks to Conor Scolard, technical director of Ekco Ireland, about how exposed Irish companies are to such attacks and what can be done to militate against them.

