Fast-food group Supermac’s reopens on phased basis

Fast-food group Supermac’s has started to reopen its outlets on a phased basis, initially offering drive-through, delivery and collection services.

The company, which had closed all of its restaurants by March 26th, said on Wednesday that it would provide “a limited service in a number of outlets” following consultations with authorities, staff and its suppliers.

The move is likely to be particularly welcomed by farmers, with Supermac’s spending about €40 million on Irish farm produce last year. The company spent €9 million on Irish chicken, for example.

Business Today Get the latest business news and commentary SIGN UP HERE

Supermac’s will implement a series of measures to ensure the safety of its patrons and staff, including contactless payments, card payment only, gloves and masks for staff, and temperature monitoring for staff at the beginning of each shift.

More outlets

From Wednesday, three outlets in Galway will open while a further 12 of the company’s 106 outlets will open on Friday.

“Since we closed on March 26th, we have spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised. We would like to thank our customers and staff for their loyalty and understanding,” the company said in a statement.

McDonald’s, meanwhile, declined to comment after being asked when it plans to reopen.