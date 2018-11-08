Craft beer legal dispute will go to mediation

A High Court dispute between two craft beer-brewing firms is to go to mediation.

Whiplash Beer Limited brought the proceedings against The Dublin Lager Company Limited, trading as Larkins Brewing Company.

The companies operate from a shared facility owned by the defendant at Renmore Business Park, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

Last month, Whiplash secured temporary injunctions against the Dublin Lager Company claiming the defendant firm has prevented Alex Lawes, one of Whiplash’s owners and directors, entering the premises.

Mr Lawes, an award-winning brewer, needs access to the premises and his absence has created uncertainty over the business, the court was told.

The injunctions, granted on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented), prevent the defendant interfering with Whiplash’s business or stopping anyone from Whiplash, represented by Rory Kennedy BL, entering the shared premises.

Denies wrongdoing

The defendant company, represented by Eugene Gleeson SC, disputes the claims, denies any wrongdoing and wants the injunction lifted.

On Thursday, when the matter returned before the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville was due to hear an application to have the injunction remain in place until the action has been determined.

However, following a request by the judge who said the dispute was a “very obvious case for mediation,” the sides agreed the case should go to mediation.

The mediation will take place early next week.

The judge welcomed the decision to mediate and adjourned the matter for a week.