Pretax profits at yoghurt maker Glenilen Farm rise 56% to €1.6m

Accounts filed by family-run Glenilen Farm Ltd show that profits rose as sales increased by 25 per cent to a record €15.8 million in 2025.

Pretax profits at yoghurt-maker Glenilen Farm last year increased by 56 per cent to €1.65 million on the back of record revenues.

Accounts filed by the family-run Glenilen Farm Ltd, based in west Cork, show that profits rose as sales increased by 25 per cent to a record €15.8 million in 2025.

The business started in 1997 with Alan Kingston on the farm and Valerie Kingston in the kitchen, producing and selling products at local markets in Cork.

At the end of December last, accumulated profits had climbed to €4.62 million. In 2025, numbers employed at the firm increased from 73 to 84.

The firm’s post-tax profits of €1.45 million for 2025 follow post-tax profits of €930,826 in 2024.

Cash funds last year increased from €202,442 to €347,071.

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Net assets at the company last year rose from €3.43 million to €4.88 million.

Alan Kingston said on Wednesday that growth in 2025 “was driven by strong consumer demand across Glenilen Farm’s core product ranges, continued innovation and expanding domestic and export sales”.

The firm has also expanded its presence in export markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Macau and Singapore, with the total export market accounting for 9 per cent of turnover in 2025.

Kingston said “while we’re very pleased with our 2025 results, and the continued strong performance of the business in 2026, it has not been without its challenges, as rising input costs are having an impact on every business”.

He said “our focus remains firmly on the opportunity ahead. More than half of the yoghurt consumed in Ireland is still imported, which means there remains significant potential for Irish producers like Glenilen Farm to win a greater share of the domestic market.

“As consumers become more conscious about where their food comes from, we believe there is a real opportunity for Irish-made dairy products to continue gaining ground.”

On the rise in profits last year, he said the increase in profitability in 2025 was the result of a long-term growth strategy rather than short-term market conditions or cost-cutting measures.

“Over recent years, Glenilen Farm has reinvested profits back into the business, with significant investment in factory expansion, automation, innovation and operational efficiencies,” he said.

The profits last year take account of net non-cash depreciation costs of €553,514.

Directors’ pay, including pension payments, last year increased from €166,229 to €180,296.