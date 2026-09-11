ECB hikes rates and LDA buys what will be Ireland’s tallest building

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The European Central Bank had been expected to increase interest rates on Thursday for some time, but after hiking rates by a quarter point and revising up its inflation forecasts, it seems clear there will be more increases to follow what ECB president Christine Lagarde called a “no brainer” decision.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the decision while Conor Pope assesses the impact of the rate on the general population. Cliff Taylor meanwhile casts his eye over the move and looks at what may come next.

Eoin also reports on Irish inflation rising to 3.7 per cent last month. Higher prices across Europe have been a key driver of the interest rate decision.

The Land Development Agency has struck a deal to acquire what will be the tallest building in Ireland from Joe O’Reilly’s development firm Castlethorn. As Killian Woods reports, the State’s affordable housing developer, led by John Coleman, has agreed a deal to buy 562 homes in the new apartment project on Parkgate Street, which is due to be completed in 2029.

Canada leader Mark Carney is running a well-publicised trade war against the US, but as someone who worked at the sharp end of the UK economy he knows one of the most important rules of trade and economics well, and is putting it to good use now. Eoin Burke-Kennedy explains all in his column.

The market seems to be tougher every day for graduates trying to turn an internship into a full-time job. Stephen Conneely explores why in Agenda.

In the interview of the week, Ciarán Hancock speaks to Westport Estate CEO Barry O’Connor on why Ireland needs to look closely at what it is offering tourists today.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary is never one to mince his words but he drew the ire of Dublin’s Rape Crisis Centre on Thursday, after he described some other airlines as “high-fare rapists”. He also drew the ire of investors, who revolted at the company’s AGM over his pay packet.

The roll-out of contactless card payments on Irish public transport from 2028 is expected to increase overall card usage sharply, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland has said, as the rate of such payments increased again. Ian Curran reports.

Irish Continental Group chief executive Eamonn Rothwell’s €1.2 billion management buyout bid for the ferry operator was approved narrowly at a shareholder meeting on Thursday, despite objections from a number of big investors to the deal. Joe Brennan has the story.

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