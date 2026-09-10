ECB rate hike will bring bad news for Irish mortgage holders

Shareholders at Irish Ferries owner ICG will vote today on a takeover offer by a management team led by CEO Eamonn Rothwell. Journalists will be excluded from the EGM. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

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It’s decision day from the European Central Bank on interest rates and there is likely to be a quarter point hike, which is expected to be passed on by the domestic banks to Irish borrowers. Conor Pope tees up the bad news.

Mediahuis and former Independent News & Media chairman Leslie Buckley have settled High Court claims by two of the last litigants caught up in the data breach scandal at the Irish Independent publisher. Arthur Beesley has the details.

In Ask the Lawyer this week, a reader has a query on the tax rules around gifts from her parents. Joanne Hunt has the answers.

Almost three-quarters of Irish adults say technology is evolving faster than they can keep pace with, and that’s bad news for the Government, which increasingly wants to deliver its services to us digitally, writes Ciara O’Brien in our tech column.

On a related theme, Energia Group booked an almost €92 million expense for share options granted to management during its latest financial year, a period in which an agreement was reached for the sale of the All-Ireland power company for an enterprise value of about €2.5 billion. Joe Brennan reports.

An alliance of electricity companies and large energy users is asking the Government to address what it calls the “spark gap” – the disparity in gas and electric prices. Caroline O’Doherty has the details.

Bord Gáis’s decision to increase its domestic energy prices by around 10 per cent puts the squeeze on Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers as they finalise their budget measures, writes Cantillon.

Staff at the State’s agency for managing and protecting inland fisheries received about €41,000 in “bounties” from a State research body for collecting salmon tags, the Comptroller and Auditor General has said. Martin Wall has the details.

It’s decision day for shareholders at Irish Continental Group, who will vote on an €8-a-share offer from a management team led by chief executive Eamonn Rothwell. The ferry company has decided to exclude journalists from its deliberations, a highly unusual move by an Irish plc and hardly a great look given the substantial shareholder backlash to the deal.

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