Electricity firms seek change in pricing model to promote switch away from gas

An alliance of electricity companies and large energy users is asking the Government to address what it calls the “spark gap” – the disparity in gas and electric prices.

Ireland Electrified says levies, taxes and network charges added to customers’ bills means a unit of electricity costs almost three times more than a unit of gas.

Its members, who include ESB, Energia, Bord na Móna and Irish Rail, say the price difference, which makes electricity 2.8 times dearer than gas, is deterring people from switching to electric heat pumps, boilers and cars.

“Even if a heat pump is three times more efficient than a gas boiler, consumers may still find it difficult to make the switch if electricity costs three times as much per unit as gas,” they say in a report published on Thursday.

Part of the price difference is due to charges added to bills to cover extra costs associated with expanding the electricity system.

Although wind and solar power help to lower wholesale electricity prices when renewable energy generation is high, households and businesses do not always see the full benefit.

The group is calling for some of those costs to be met from general taxation rather than paid for by customers, saying a similar move in the UK is expected to shave £150 (€175) a year off an average electricity bill.

It also wants a flexibility bonus to reward households that shift their electricity use to periods when renewable generation is high. They say a similar scheme in Germany can save customers €110 to €190 per year.

The alliance is also calling on the Government to seek EU approval before next month’s budget to reduce VAT on electricity bills, from 9 per cent to 5 per cent, and to zero on fees for installation of heat pumps, batteries and other electric technologies.

Other demands include extending the €3,500 electric-vehicle grant to second-hand cars, a scrappage scheme for older diesel and petrol cars when motorists buy an EV, grants for home battery storage systems and targeted grants for rural heat electrification.

Helen O’Sullivan, co-founder of Flex Power Solutions and chairperson of Ireland Electrified, said Ireland was spending €1 million an hour on imported fossil fuels, so electrification must be made more attractive.

“Electrification offers Ireland a clear path to lower energy costs, greater energy independence and a more resilient, competitive and low-carbon economy,” she said.

“But to deliver this transition at the pace required, consumers must feel empowered to be part of building an energy-independent Ireland.”

The alliance’s report coincides with its conference in Dublin, which is to hear from Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien and representatives of industry and electricity companies.