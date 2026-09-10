‘I paid tax on earlier gifts from my parent. Will they reduce my €400,000 tax-free limit?’

The great wealth transfer: billions of euro accumulated by Ireland’s retired households is set to be transferred to family and others over the coming decades. Photograph: iStock

Question

I received a gift of €335,000 from a parent when this was the maximum allowed. I subsequently received other gifts from them and paid the appropriate tax at the time.

When the parent-child tax-free threshold increased to €400,000, I received another gift of €65,000, on the understanding that this was allowable under the new increased limit.

I’ve now been told I have to pay capital acquisitions tax of 33 per cent on this €65,000. Is it the case that those smaller, interim gifts counted towards my overall lifetime tax-free threshold, even though I paid tax on them at the time?

Answer

Have you heard of “the great wealth transfer”? It’s the phenomenon where billions of euro accumulated by Ireland’s retired households is set to be transferred to family and others over the coming decades.

Collectively, those in the “boomer” generation, aged 61- 79, and the “builders”, aged over 80, have accumulated property, pensions and shares worth €295 billion, according to a report by stockbroker Goodbody last year.

Some €201 billion of this is tied up in housing, according to the Goodbody analysis. Another €51 billion is on deposit, there’s €20 billion in financial investments such as shares and bonds, and €23 billion in business wealth.

The “great wealth transfer” might account for why this column has seen an uptick in queries, like this one, about parent to child gifts.

The reader in this instance acknowledges how fortunate he is to be a beneficiary but he and his family aren’t the only ones unclear about the tax.

Capital acquisitions tax (CAT) is charged on gifts and inheritances depending on the relationship between the giver and the recipient. Children fall into Group A. This means they can currently receive gifts and/or inheritances from parents of up to €400,000, paying tax of 33 per cent on amounts above that.

It’s likely the reader received his €335,000 gift between October 9th, 2019 and October 1st, 2024, when the maximum tax-free parent to child gift threshold was exactly that.

He subsequently received smaller parental gifts and paid tax on them.

When, in October 2024, the parent-child tax-free threshold increased to €400,000, the family thought he could now get further gifts of up to €65,000, before he would have to pay tax at the new threshold.

Unfortunately for the reader, the smaller gifts he received in the interim, even though he paid tax on them, did eat into his overall tax-free threshold.

“With the Group A threshold amount, or any of the tax-free threshold amounts, there is no distinction drawn between a gift that tax is paid on and a gift that tax isn’t paid on,” says Eoin Tobin, a solicitor, chartered tax adviser and head of private client services at law firm, RDJ.

“You simply have to aggregate or add up the amount you have received since the end of 1991 from that particular individual or individuals under that particular tax-free threshold amount,” says Tobin.

“If in the interim period between the old and new thresholds, he received more than €65,000 in gifts, then those gifts do erode or count against the new tax-free threshold.”

“The fact that he paid tax on those gifts doesn’t actually change the fact that they have used up his threshold,” says Tobin.

If, however, the interim parental gifts amounted to €50,000 for example, he could receive a further gift or inheritance of €15,000 tax-free before hitting the threshold and having to pay tax on the excess.

This was the case for another reader recently.

A solicitor was able to advise her that having given their daughter a single €335,000 gift when that was the threshold, the parent could now give her another €65,000 tax-free before she would hit the new €400,000 threshold.

[ Is my daughter stuck with the old €335,000 tax-free gift limit?Opens in new window ]

There are some limited scenarios where gifts are treated as being tax-exempt and aren’t taken into account against a child’s tax-free threshold, says Tobin.

Support, education and maintenance payments to children up to the age of 25 who are in full-time education are exempted with certain conditions applying. Gifts to cover medical expenses of an incapacitated person can also be exempt.

The most common, however, is the €3,000 annual small gift exemption.

A child can receive €3,000 a year from each parent, tax-free. That’s a potential gift of €6,000 per calendar year tax-free from parents without reducing the child’s lifetime CAT threshold.

The name of the reader who submitted the question is not being published to protect the identities of those involved. Please send your legal queries to Joanne Hunt, Ask the Lawyer, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to joanne.hunt@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.